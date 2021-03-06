Posted by admin

Obituary: Kevin Matthew Seawater, 18

Kevin Matthew Seawater, 18, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in his sleep and his spirit was called to heaven. He was born April 11, 2002, in Glasgow. He was a 2020 graduate of Nelson County High School. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially with his Boy Scout Troop 142, where he learned many of his life skills. He was a kind gentle soul, with a smile that was heartwarming and a hug that could put anyone at ease.

He loved computers and animals. His time at Nelson County High School included computer-related classes at the Nelson County Area Technology Center (NCATC) which provided him the skills needed to source and build his own computer. He will be deeply missed by the family dogs Buddy and Bella. His compassion for all animal life could easily be observed by his interactions with them.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Russell Hakes; his paternal grandfather, Chuck Seawater; and one aunt, Karen Blowers.

He is survived by his parents, Brian and Dawn Hakes Seawater; two sisters, Kelly Seawater and Jessica Seawater; his maternal grandmother, Shirley Hakes; his paternal grandmother, Jackie Seawater; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The memorials service is 3 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Bardstown United Methodist Church with a celebration of his life to follow in the church’s Life Center.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory be made to Lincoln Heritage Council (Boy Scouts) in care of Camp Crooked Creek, 12001 Sycamore Station Place, Louisville, KY.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

