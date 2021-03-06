Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, March 5, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, March 5, 2021

John Paul King, 31, New Haven, burglary, second-degree. Bond is $9,500. Booked at 7:10 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021.

Joshua James Ramsey, 36, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 3:55 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021.

-30-