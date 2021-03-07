Posted by admin

Obituary: Anna Jewell Peake Newton, 95, Bardstown

Anna Jewell Peake Newton, 95, of Bardstown, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Jan. 29, 1926, in Holy Cross. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Doyle Newton; two daughters, Judith Marie Newton, and Margaret Ann Newton; one son, Thomas Howard Newton; one grandson, Thomas Craig Newton; one sister, Carla Mae Sims; and one son-in-law, Edward Sullivan.

She is survived by her three daughters, Diana Sullivan and Karen (Mike) Mouser, both of New Haven, and Lois (Jay) Clayton of Bardstown; two sisters, Marjorie Lyvers, and Lorene Clark both of Holy Cross; nine grandchildren, Carl (Kim) Sullivan, Colleen (Matt) Dicken, Blake (Ginny) Sullivan, Scott Newton, Sonya (Nop) Unnoppet, Michael (Angela) Mouser, Lacy (Michael) McCauley, Carrie (Steve) Frederick, and Adam (Lauren) Clayton; and several great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating.

Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Kentucky Right To Life.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

