Obituary: Robert L. ‘Bobby’ Cecil, 77, Bardstown

Robert L. “Bobby” Cecil, 77, of Bardstown, died Friday, March 5, 2021. He was born April 11, 1943. He retired from GE, was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church, and was a Vietnam Veteran who served honorably with the KY Army National Guard 2/138th. FA BN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rodman and Nancy Cecil; two sisters, Shirley Breeden and Tenny Gritton; and one brother, Charles Cecil.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Phyllis Carrico Cecil; three sons, Jamie (Karen) Cecil, Robbie Cecil, and Brett Cecil; one daughter, Nora (Bryan) Reece; one sister, Wanda (Shorty) Marksbury; two brothers, Kenny (Evelyn) Cecil and Donnie (Pat) Cecil; nine grandchildren, Ashton (Josh) Kays, Becca Cecil, Christopher Cecil, Kayla Cecil, Reagan Reece, Andi Reece, A.J. (Keri) Phillips, Libby Harbin, and Matt (Lauren) Cecil; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Jason Harris and Deacon Sam Filiatreau officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, with a 7 p.m. prayer service, and 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Disabled Veteran’s.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

