Posted by admin

Obituary: Thomas Frank Hawkins, 34, Bardstown

Thomas Frank Hawkins, 34, of Bardstown, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. He was born Oct. 31, 1986, in Lexington. He was a dedicated employee of Orbis Material Handling Inc. of Bardstown. He loved spending time with his family and their fur babies, Max, Lilly and Olivia. He was an avid fisherman and he enjoyed tinkering on his truck. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone and never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his father, James W. Hawkins Sr.; one brother, James W. Hawkins Jr.; and his maternal grandparents, Tom Frank and Ramona Redmon.

He is survived by one son, Lucas Hawkins of Bardstown; his fiance’, Sierra Borders of Bardstown; his mother, Valerie Redmon Hawkins of Bardstown; one sister, Terese Janes of Lexington; one brother, Josh Hawkins of Bardstown; five nephews; and several aunts and uncles.

The funeral is 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Josh Simpson officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Nelson County Humane Society.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-