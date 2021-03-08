Posted by admin

Obituary: Alford Stewart Underwood, 60, Hodgenville

Alford Stewart Underwood, 60, of Hodgenville, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Munfordville. He was a member of South Otter Creek Separate Baptist Church, he was a loving father, son, pop pop, brother and friend. He was a great pop pop, he loved his family and grandchildren.

He was born Sept. 10, 1960, in Taylor County to the late Russell Boone Underwood and his mother, Evelyn Delores Shaw Underwood. He was a member of the National Guard and was a retired first cook at Fort Knox. He was an avid deer hunter.

He is survived by two daughters, Tiffany Brooke Underwood of Elizabethtown and Jessica Nicole (Seth) Long of Munfordville; his mother, Evelyn Delores Underwood of Buffalo; the mother of his children, Leslie “Dana” Matyjewicz-Pullen of Creal; two stepchildren, Christopher Brewer of Buffalo and Pamela Brewer of Campbellsville; one sister, Elizabeth Underwood (Wayne) Maeser M.D. of Louisville; three brothers, Russell Dean Underwood of Kansas, Douglas Russell (Bonnie) Underwood of Campbellsville, and Gregory Arnold Underwood of Buffalo (brother and best friend); three grandchildren, Sylas Phoneix, Lilly Reign Juliette Clifford and Delilah Mae Long; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2021, at South Otter Creek Separate Baptist Church with Brother Shannon McCubbins officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2021, at the church.

Due to COVID-19, a mask or facial covering is required.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements

