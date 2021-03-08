Posted by admin

Obituary: Jeffery Scott Ayers, 54, New Haven

Jeffery Scott Ayers, 54, of New Haven, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Bernard and Mary Greenwell Ayers.

JEFFREY SCOTT AYERS

He is survived one daughter, Loren Nicole Ellis; three sons, William Thomas Ayers, Matthew Tyler Ayers and Hunter Mattingly; two sisters, Laura Rogers and Gayle Reuss; two brothers, Don and Chris Ayers; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Cremation was chosen.

A memorial visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven with burial in St. Catherine Cemetery.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-