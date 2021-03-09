Posted by admin

Obituary: David Byron Fultz, 68, Elizabethtown

David Byron Fultz, 68, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Aug. 3, 1952, in Paoli, Ind., to his parents, Virgil and Dorothy Bradshaw Fultz. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam and was a member of Central Avenue Baptist Church. He also was a former employee of Asplundh.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Alice Smock; and one brother, Ben Smock.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Faulkner Fultz; two daughters, Dorothy Fultz and Amanda Fultz; two sons, David Fultz, Jr. and John Fultz; four sisters, Karlene Kent, Bonnie Dant, Leslie Smith and Carolyn Culver; two brothers, Tom Smock and Michael Fultz; two grandchildren, Christian Fultz and Noah Fultz; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Central Avenue Baptist Church with Bro. Tom Wicker officiating. Cremation will follow the services.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Central Avenue Baptist Church in his memory.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

