Obituary: Stephen Kent ‘Steve’ Clyde, 63, Hodgenville

Stephen Kent “Steve” Clyde, 63, of Hodgenville, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital in Elizabethtown. He was an avid farmer who loved working with his hands. He was born Dec. 16, 1957, in Hardin County to his parents, Kenneth Ray Clyde and Brenda Joyce Lee Applegate. He loved his family. He was a member of LaRue Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Charles Applegate.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sue Ann Nally Clyde of Hodgenville; one daughter, Courtney (Rhodes) Bell of Hodgenville; his mother, Brenda Joyce Applegate of Louisville; his father, Kenneth Ray (Emily Jane) Clyde of Hodgenville; two sisters, Vicki (Todd) Ackermann of Louisville and Cindy Crider of Shepherdsville; one stepbrother Gary (Marilyn) Ruph of Shepherdsville; two grandchildren, Jesslyn Rae Ann Bell and Clyde Kenneth Bell; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. Nathan Housley and Bro. Marty Lee officiating. Burial is in the Buffalo Cemetery in Buffalo.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a mask or face covering is required.

William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. Hodgenville Kentucky 42748 is in charge of arrangements

