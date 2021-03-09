Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, March 8, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, March 8, 2021

Ricky Allen Franklin, 34, Bardstown, parole violation (for misdemeanor offense). No bond listed. Booked at 11:02 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021.

Charles Eugene Clark, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Bond is $2,000 cash. Booked at 12:07 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021.

Krista Noel Newton, 33, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but less than $10,000. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 4:09 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021.

Josh Ray Norman, 36, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving; improperly on left side of the road; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond listed. Booked at 9:27 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021.

-30-