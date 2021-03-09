Posted by admin

Obituary: Muncie Louis McNamara, 39, Bardstown

Muncie Louis McNamara, 39, of Bardstown, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, after a battle with chronic depression. He was born Nov. 6, 1981, in St. Louis, Mo., to Dr. Alexander McNamara and Christine Donohoo. He was a graduate of Occidental College in Los Angeles and received his law degree from The Catholic University Columbus School of Law in Washington, DC.

He was a devoted girl dad and beloved husband. His two daughters were the lights of his life. Cecilia looks like her dad and shares his kind, sensitive nature. In recent months, Muncie had been sharing his favorite childhood books with Cecilia during their special time reading bedtime stories every evening. Millicent lit up when he walked in the room and had just started saying “da da da” when he was nearby. After Millicent was born in August, Muncie was able to be home with Audrey and the girls and that time was a precious gift they will all treasure forever.

He loved all sports, but professional baseball was his passion. He was a devoted Washington Nationals Fan. He listed marrying Audrey, the birth of his daughters and the Nationals winning the World Series as the four greatest moments of his life. He loved to debate politics and the law. As an attorney, he was dedicated to protecting the rights of those who were often marginalized. He held himself to the utmost ethical standard and expected the same of others.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dr. Alexander P. McNamara, Evelyn Jeanette McNamara, and James Donohoo; and two uncles, Jimmy Donohoo and Gary Bohn.

He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Audrey Haydon; two daughters, Cecilia Frances McNamara and Millicent Louise McNamara; his parents Dr. Alexander McNamara and Christine Donohoo of Louisville; one sister, Bridget (Kathleen Wallace) McNamara of Brooklyn, N.Y.; a cousin he loved like a brother, Dr. Daniel McNamara of Kathmandu, Nepal; many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins; and a close group of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity brothers he loved deeply.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at the funeral home.

The family asks that everyone adhere to the strict COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing. Masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions go to the ACLU of Kentucky or the St. Joseph Elementary School.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

