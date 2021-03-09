Posted by admin

Obituary: James C. Taylor, 84, formerly of New Haven

James C. Taylor, 84, of Burna, formerly of New Haven, died at 2:29 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. He was born in New Haven on Monday, Sept. 7, 1936, to Butler and Irene Taylor. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, and was employed during his working years as a pilot and flight instructor. Because of his career and love for aviation he had many friends, and will be missed and remembered by all who knew him.

JAMES C. TAYLOR

He was preceded in death by his parents, Butler Taylor and Irene Nalley Taylor; and one his sister, Norma Taylor.

He is survived by his life partner of 20 years, Charlene Sunderland; one daughter, Patty Lyvers (Leo) of Bardstown; three sons, Joey Taylor of Bardstown, David Taylor (Pamela) of Coxs Creek, and James Taylor (Alice) of Meridian, Idaho; one brother, Irvin Taylor (Carolyn), of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Ryan Lyvers and Matthew Taylor; and one nephew, Chris Taylor.

The funeral was Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral home with Bro. Homer Fletcher officiating. Burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery in Livingston County.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to River City Mission, 1466 Bechtold Rd. Paducah, KY 42003.

The Milner & Orr Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

-30-