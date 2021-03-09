Posted by admin

Obituary: Wylene Mae Cole Hoffman, 99.9

Wylene Mae Cole Hoffman, 99.9, joined her parents, Fred L. Cole and Della Catherine Renfro Cole, her siblings, and husband, Col. Edgar Franklin Hoffman, in death on Friday, March 5, 2021. She was born a “small town farm girl” in Diamond, Mo. She worked at nearby Camp Crowder during World War II, where she met and married her husband. The couple lived wherever the Army sent them. She became a consummate Army wife, a calling she truly enjoyed. She was an excellent hostess, cook, comedienne, and bridge player.

She was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). She and her husband enjoyed working together on faith and civic activities wherever they lived. Her life was filled with love, and she had a wonderful smile for friends and strangers alike. She loved her family, who will miss her laughter and joy.

She is survived by one daughter, Janice Lee Donan (Thomas) of Bardstown; one son, Timothy Franklin Hoffman (Lori) of Austin, Texas; two granddaughters, Julie Black (Paul) of Lebanon, Ohio and Lisa Whitney (Todd) of Louisville; and one great-grandson, Cole Whitney.

The funeral will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. Her family would like to express their appreciation to the staffs at The Forum at Brookside and Hospice of Nelson County.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to your local Hospice.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

