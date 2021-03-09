Posted by admin

Obituary: Ernest Raymond Jackson Sr., 64, Bardstown

Ernest Raymond Jackson Sr., 64, of Bardstown, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at his home. He was born May 4, 1956, in Louisville to Mary Pauline Donahue and Walter Eugene Jackson Sr. He was a retired equipment operator for Outback Plumbing and was of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed working on old cars and loved his grandbabies.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Eugene Jackson Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Mahalia Newton Jackson; two daughters, Carrie (JJ) Underwood of Samuels and Kimberly (Zachary) Craig of Bardstown; one son, Ernest R. (Tara) Jackson Jr. of Mooresville; his mother, Mary Pauline Jackson; two sisters, Theresa (Charlie) Harrington and Rhonda (Dan) Huff, both of Louisville; three brothers, Walter E. (Kelly) Jackson Jr. of Bloomfield, Steve (Dana) Jackson of Louisville, and Charles (Connie) Jackson of LaGrange; eight grandchildren, Cali, Jay, Jerrod, Cara, Ella, Arleigh, Gene and Kaleb; and a special uncle, Tom Donahue.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Deacon David Kelly officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

