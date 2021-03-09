Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Ann Gooding Campbell, 55

Mary Ann Gooding Campbell, 55, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Seneca Place in Louisville. She was born March 26, 1965, in Lexington to Rose and the late John R. Goodin. She was a former employee of UK Gill Heart Institute.

Thanks go to Jessica Jane Moss, MD, of the UK Markey Cancer Center.

She is survived by her mother, Rose Goodin; one brother, John (Charlotte); one nephew, Charlie; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Hope with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, the service will be limited to immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfurt Pike, Lexington, KY. 40504.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

