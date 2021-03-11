Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

William Keith Casey, 33, Louisville, receiving stolen property under $10,000; parole violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 6 p.m. March 9, 2021.

Savannah C. Bush, 23, Louisville, receiving stolen property under $10,000; criminal possession of a forged instrument; possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 6:09 p.m. March 9, 2021.

Aaron Keith Johnson, 30, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 10:14 p.m. March 9, 2021.

-30-