Obituary: Joseph Earl Curtsinger, 63, Boston

Joseph Earl Curtsinger, 63, of Boston, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown. He was born on July 29, 1957 in Taylorsville. He was a self-employed contractor and was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph E. Curtsinger; and one brother-in-law, Marshall Grimes.

Survivors include his wife, Debra Lynn Carey Curtsinger; four sons, Joey Curtsinger (Brittany), Jeremy Curtsinger (Angie), Jonathan Curtsinger (Chariti) and Jacob Curtsinger (Sara); his mother, Betty Lymes Curtsinger; two sisters, Gail Kurtz (Joe) and Jackie Grimes; one brother, David Curtsinger (Jill); and nine grandchildren, Kelcy, Abby, Layne, Maddie, Riley, Maya, Colton, Hunter and Levi.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with Bro. Merrill Kurtz officiating. Burial is in Mount Moriah Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, and after 9 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

