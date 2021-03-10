Posted by admin

Obituary: Barbara Kaye Cleary, 66, Elizabethtown

Barbara Kaye Cleary, 66, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was born Aug. 23, 1954, to her parents, Lyle and Mildred Roe Gilligan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Lindy Cleary and Suzie Groman; and one brother, Donnie Cleary.

Survivors include her husband, Albert H. Cleary Jr.; one son, Thomas Tabolt (Emily); two sisters, Debbie Cardinal (Richard) and Sherry Vincent (Randy); and two grandchildren, Vivian Tabolt and Colt Tabolt.

Cremation was chosen with a private service to be planned by the family at a later date.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

