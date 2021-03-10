Posted by admin

Obituary: John Ann Kulina SCN, 103, Nazareth

John Ann Kulina SCN, 103, (formerly Anna Marie) died March 6, 2021 at Nazareth, one month short of her 104th birthday. She was born April 13, 1917 in Blaine, Ohio, to the late John Joseph and Anna Marie Shuty Kulina. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 73 years.

She served her SCN Community at the Motherhouse, assisting in the Nazareth kitchen beginning in 1948 and eventually leading the department. Her culinary skills led her to supervisory positions in the dietary departments at St. Peter Orphanage in Memphis as well as St. Joseph Infirmary and St. Thomas-St. Vincent Home, both of Louisville. Her gifts in organization combined with a mild manner won her the admiration of coworkers, management roles in every location as well as the hearts of many — especially of the children at the orphanages where she served.

In 1983, she began serving as sacristan at St. Vincent Church at Nazareth. She served in this position until March of 2020.

She is survived by her brother Frank Kulina; her nieces and nephews; her extended family; and by her religious community.

Burial arrangements for Sister John Ann Kulina will be 10:30am, Friday, March 12, 2021 in Nazareth Cemetery with a Memorial Mass at a later date.

Memorials may be offered to Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

