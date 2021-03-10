Posted by admin

Bloomfield man dies in Wednesday morning head-on crash on KY 245

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 — A 19-year-old Bloomfield man died Wednesday morning in a head-on crash that happened at about 6 a.m. on KY 245 just north of the Templin Avenue intersection.

According to a Kentucky State Police press release, James Milburn, 24, of Springfield was traveling south toward Bardstown on KY 245 in a 2011 Kia Optima when his vehicle crossed the center line for unknown reasons and struck a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta head-on.

The Jetta was operated by 19-year-old Joseph Daugherty of Bloomfield.

Daughtery died of his injuries at the scene. Milburn was treated by Nelson County EMS and then flown by helicopter to University Hospital in Louisville for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The crash closed part of KY 245 for several hours while KSP troopers reconstructed the accident.

Troopers were assisted by Bardstown Police, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson County EMS, the Bardstown Fire Department and the Nelson County Coroner’s Office.

The collision is still under investigation by KSP Trooper Kevin Dreisbach.

