Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Jr. Dana Lewis Despain, 39, Hodgenville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 9:27 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

David Christopher Crowell, 45, Radcliff, failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; reckless driving; driving on a DUI-suspended license; failure to surrender suspended/revoked CCDW license; failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Austin Wade Redmon, 24, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Anthony Curtis Kapetanios, 28, Brownstown, Ind., non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts). Bond total is $4579.50. Booked at 2:11 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

David Alan Chesser, 34, New Haven, wanton endangerment, first-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; persistent felony offender, first-degree; no registration plates; improper registration plate; rear license not illuminated; reckless driving; disregarding stop sign; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); no insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 1:58 a.m. March 10, 2021.

