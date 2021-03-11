Posted by admin

Sheriff’s office arrests 2, recovers stolen vehicle located Tuesday in Fairfield

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

SAVANNAH C. BUSH

Thursday, March 11, 2021 — The sharp eyes of a Nelson County Deputy Sheriff led to the arrest of two people and recovery of a vehicle stolen out of Louisville on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy Aaron McCubbin had responded to the Fairfield area on another call and had completed that run when he noted a vehicle parked at 206 East Main St. in Fairfield. When he ran the license plate, he learned the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Louisville. McCubbin made contact with the occupant who was cooperative and advised McCubbin there were two people in the home who refused to come out.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies entered the home, located the two individuals and took them into custody without incident.

WILLIAM KEITH CASEY

Savannah C. Bush, 23, of Louisville, was charged with receiving stolen propery under $10,000; criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree; first-degree possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond was listed at the time of her arrrest.

William Keith Casey, 33, of Louisville, was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000 and for a parole violation for a felony offense. No bond was listed at the time of his arrest.

Both individuals were lodged in the Nelson County Jail.

-30-