New Haven man arrested after crashing motorcycle while fleeing from police

Thursday, March 11, 2021 — A New Haven man operating a motorcycle early Wednesday morning led police on a chase that ended when he wrecked the bike at the intersection of Monks Road and New Haven Road.

DAVID ALAN CHESSER

According to a press release from the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:08 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, Sgt. Dalton Pinkston attempted a traffic stop on a man operating a motorcycle on Holy Cross Road. The operator pulled into the New Hope Fire Department parking lot before fleeing from the office at high speed.

Pinkston pursued the motorcycle from Holy Cross Road to Jim Clark Road, Eddie Miles Road and Monks Road before the operator wrecked the bike at the Monks Road / New Haven Road intersection.

Police arrested David Alan Chesser, 33, of New Haven, for changes in an existing arrest warrant that include: first-degree wanton endangerment; first-degree criminal mischief; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

In addition to the warrant, Chesser was also charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police; no registration plates; rear license not illuminated; reckless driving; disregarding stop sign; operating on a suspended license; no insurance; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was lodged in the Nelson County Jail.

