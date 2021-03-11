Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Michael ‘Joe’ Daugherty, 19, Bloomfield

Joseph Michael “Joe” Daugherty, 19, of Bloomfield, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Bardstown as a result of a two-vehicle automobile accident. He was born Dec. 6, 2001, in Louisville. He was a 2020 graduate of St. Xavier High School where was on the Bass Fishing Team and played middle school football for St. Athanasius. He was working as an apprentice for United Electric. He loved to fish, hunt and ride dirt bikes on the family farm in Bloomfield.

He is survived by his parents, Larry Douglas “Doug” and Monika Lynn Campbell Daugherty of Bloomfield; one brother, Robbie Goltz of Louisville; and his paternal grandmother, Linda Daugherty of Louisville.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Burial is in the Big Spring Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown is in charge of arrangements.

