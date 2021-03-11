Posted by admin

Obituary: Anthony John Brown, 79, Bardstown

Anthony John Brown, 79, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Windsor Gardens in Bardstown. He was born March 27, 1941, in Coventry, England to the late Ruben Oscar and Elsie May Harris Brown. He was a retired Master Sergeant for the United States Army. He was involved in the Back In Action group of Vietnam Veterans that have stayed connected, and was of the Protestant faith. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed working on his property which he kept immaculate.

He is survived by one daughter, Melissa (John E.) Epperson of El Paso, Texas; two sons, Anthony John (Faye) Brown and Richard (Cassie) Brown, both of Bardstown; one brother, James Brown of Oklahoma; his former wife, Rigmor Marna Brown of Bardstown; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The funeral is 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff.

Visitation is 10-11:45 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

