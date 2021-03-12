Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, March 11, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, March 11, 2021

Crystal Dawn Hoard, 44, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 12:28 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Ray Antoine Calbert, 44, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams but less than 100 grams of heroin); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a defaced firearm; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; failure to or improper signal. No bond listed. Booked at 12:43 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Johnathon Daniel Ball, 23, New Haven, contempt of court (2 counts); failure to appear. Bond total is $59,148. Booked at 2:08 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Nichole Lynn Baum, 44, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense) (3 counts). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 2:44 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Ricky Lynn Harris, 61, Hodgenville, contempt of court. Bond was $550. Booked at 6:54 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021.

-30-