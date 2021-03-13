Posted by admin

Obituary: Connie Fricks, 75, Bardstown

Connie Fricks, 75, of Bardstown, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her residence. She was born Nov. 23, 1945, in Marion County, and worked as a secretary at Walmart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Tootie Miles; and two sisters, Elaine Isham and Patsy Boone.

She is survived by her husband, Dean Fricks of Bardstown; three sons, Mike (Aleshia) Boone of Springfield, Todd Boone of New Hope, and Tony (Ashley) Fricks of Braselton, Ga.; two stepdaughters, Deana (Kevin) Cumalander and Karen (Chris) Wright, both of Clover, S.C.; two sisters, Huberta (Harry) Spalding of Mount Washington and Betty Cecil of Bardstown; two brothers, Gary (Faye) Miles of Bardstown and Joe Eddie (Paula) Miles of Louisville; eight grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Bardstown Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

