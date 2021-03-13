Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, March 12, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tracey Dean Yeager, 44, Springfield, public intoxication, controlled substance, excludes alcohol; disorderly conduct, first-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 1:11 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021.

Joshua Reshaun Downs, 40, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 10:44 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021.

Justin Blease Brown, 34, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 11:43 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021.

Daimyn Scott Lindsey, 24, Shepherdsville, failure to appear (3 counts); criminal mischief, first-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others under $500. Bond total is $2,453.95. Booked at 12:26 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021.

Joseph Nicholas Ochs, 27, Louisville, assault, second-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); resisting arrest; operating a motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; no insurance; speeding 26 mph over more over limit; careless driving; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; disregarding stop sign. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 2:02 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021.

Michelle Lee Pollard, 39, Louisville, contempt of court; promoting contraband, first-degree; promoting contraband, second-degree. Released on recognizance. Booked at 2:40 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021.

