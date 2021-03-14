Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, March 13, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, March 13, 2021

Amber Lynn Shelburne, 28, Bloomfield, assault, first-degree, domestic violence; criminal mischief, first-degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage in a motor vehicle; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 1:57 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Shelly Renee Logsdon, 27, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 7:42 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021.

James Michael Lydian, 66, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance; no registration receipt; leaving the scene of an accident. No bond listed. Booked at 11:53 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021.

