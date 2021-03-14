Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Geneva Luckett, 96, Lebanon

Mary Geneva Luckett, 96, of Lebanon, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Spring View Hospital. She was born March 29, 1924 in Lebanon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Buford Luckett; her parents, Joseph Walter Murphy and Mary Shively Murphy; and one brother, Joseph Walter Murphy.

She is survived by one daughter, Brenda (Mike) Drury of Lebanon; one son, Joe Luckett of Nashville; one brother, William Robert Murphy of Bardstown; two sisters-in-law, June Murphy of Lebanon and Theresa Wheatley of Springfield; and two grandchildren Jordan Drury and Ethan Drury, both of Lebanon.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4:30-8:00 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at Bosley Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 the funeral home is limited to 60% capacity. Face coverings are required to enter the facilities. Food and drinks are not allowed at this time.

The Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

