Nelson Circuit Court Indictments — March 3, 2021

Editor’s Note: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Sunday, March 14, 2021 — The following people were indicted by a Nelson County grand jury on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. They are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Nelson Circuit Court.

19-CR-484 (Amended) Shawn Johnson, 28, Chaplin, persistent felony offender, second-degree.

The indictment cites Johnson’s prior felony conviction as basis for the additional charge. Bond same as primary charges on original indictment.

21-CR-064. Matthew Jolicoeur, 32, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); careless driving; license to be in possession.

According to the indictment, on Jan. 28, 2021, Jolicoeur was found in possession of methamphetamine and heroin. The indictment states he was operating a motor vehicle carelessly and without being in possession of his operators license. Bond was set at $5,000 cash plus conditions.

21-CR-065. Jason Cambron, 47, Bardstown, promoting contraband, first-degree; tampering with physical evidence; bribing a witness; promoting contraband, second-degree; persistent felony offender, second-degree.

According to the indictment, on Dec. 5, 2020, Cambron was in possession of a lighter and charger in the Nelson County Jail. The indictment further states that Cambron attempted to conceal items from authorities, and offered a bribe to a deputy jailer in an attempt to influence his testimony against him. The indictment cites Cambron’s previous felony conviction as basis for the persistent felony offender charge. Bond was set at $9,500 cash only, plus conditions.

21-CR-066. Trevor Ballard, 33, Bardstown, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); unlawful transaction with a minor; violation of a Kentucky protective order; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle.

According to the indictment, on Dec. 12, 2020, Ballard was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and an open alcohol beverage container in his motor vehicle. The indictment further alleges that Ballard violated a protective order, and caused a minor to engage in criminal activity. Bond was set at $9,500 cash plus conditions.

21-CR-067. James O’Bryan, 61, New Hope, strangulation, first-degree; assault, second-degree (domestic violence); fleeing and evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest.

According to the indictment, on Jan. 2, 2021, O’Bryan allegedly intentionally punched and strangled another person, and then fled from police on foot and resisted arrest by a KSP trooper. Bond is $20,000 cash plus conditions.

21-CR-069. Fidele Rumuri, 19, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, receiving stolen property under $10,000.

According to the indictment, on Feb. 5, 2021, Rumuri allegedly received a 2001 Ford Taurus belonging to another person with knowledge that it was stolen. Bond is $5,000 cash only, plus conditions.

21-CR-071. Thomas Burden, 55, Shepherdsville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but less than $10,000; criminal trespassing, third-degree.

According to the indictment, on Aug. 18, 2019, Burden allegedly entered the property of Newcomb Oil Co. and took property having a value of $500 or more but less than $10,000. Bond is $5,000 cash only, plus conditions.

21-CR-073. Kevin Hemingway, 45, Bardstown, theft by deception, include cold checks, $10,000 or more; second-degree forgery.

According to the indictment, on Nov. 21, 2020, Hemingway allegedly passed a check for $29,281 knowing it would not be honored. The indictment further alleges that he forged documents passed to 44 Auto Mart in the amount of $81,000 with the intent to defraud or deceive. Bond is $9,500 cash only, plus conditions.

21-CR-075. William Skyles, 23, Bloomfield, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (10 or more drug units, opiates); possession of firearm while committing an offense; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 10 drug units of unspecified drug); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces).

According to the indictment, on Jan. 9, 2021, Skyles allegedly possessed morphine, less than 8 ounces of marijuana, Xanax and/or fentanyl with the intent to sell it while in possession of a handgun. Bond is $9,500 cash only, plus conditions.

21-CR-077. James Brady, 29, Hodgenville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); disorderly conduct, second-degree.

According to the indictment, on Feb. 2, 2021, Brady allegedly was found in possession of methamphetamine while engaging in threatening behavior in a public place. Bond is $5,000 cash only, plus conditions.

