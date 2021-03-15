Posted by admin

Obituary: Louis William ‘Bill’ Mahoney, 77, Boston

Louis William “Bill” Mahoney, 77, of Boston, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at his home in Boston with his family by his side. He was born Oct. 12, 1943, in New Haven to the late Kent and Mary Agnes Dawson Mahoney. He was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Mary Sue Sims; and three brothers, Joe Mahoney, Jimmy Mahoney, and Ken Mahoney.

He is survived by one daughter, Sheri (Bill) Salinas of New Haven; one son, William (Davida) Mahoney of Virginia; one sister, Dorothy Hall of Bardstown; one brother, Dick Mahoney of Tampa, Fla.; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with a 4 p.m. prayer service, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 in the chapel of William R. Rust with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating.

It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.

William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

