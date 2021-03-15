Posted by admin

Obituary: Cecil Thomas Hay, 81, Big Clifty

Cecil Thomas Hay, 81, of Big Clifty, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. He was born in Big Clifty to Clyde and Thelma Aubrey Hay. He retired from road construction and enjoyed farming. He was a member of Cherry Tree Coon Hunters Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Marcella Hay; and one sister, Dorothy Quiggins.

He is survived by two daughters, Shirley (Skeeter) Stillwell of Eastview and Karen (Eugene) Curtsinger of Bardstown; two sons, Gerald Hay of East View and Marshall (Pam) Hay of Big Clifty; five sisters, Lela McGuffin, Pauline (Harold) Tomes, Betty Howard, Fay (Paul) McCarty, and Barbara Skaggs;

14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Christopher McGuffin officiating. Burial is in the Pleasant Grove Methodist Church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, and 9 a.m. to noon at the Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

The family requests that every visitor wear a mask or face cover and practice social distancing.

The Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

