Obituary: Joan Patricia Partington, 86, Boston

Joan Patricia Partington, 86, of Boston, died peacefully at home with her family on Saturday, March 13, 2021. She was born Sept. 19, 1934, in Irvington, N.J., to the late Peter Ernest and Genevieve Kelly Mutz. For more than 16 years, Joan was a Certified Bourbon Steward and worked as a tour guide at the Bourbon Heritage Center for Heaven Hill Distillery, a job she enjoyed immensely. She particularly loved the people she worked with and the visitors she met. She was an avid reader and lover of all animals that crossed her path. Her favorite thing was being a mom and grandmother.

She is survived by one son, Harry Partington; one daughter-in-law Joni Edwards; and her four grandchildren Ashley Partington, Jessica Partington, Rebecca Partington and Adam Partington.

The family followed her wishes for cremation and there will be no public visitation or service. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

