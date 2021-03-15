Posted by admin

Obituary: Arthur Wade ‘Butch’ Henley, 63, Howardstown

Arthur Wade “Butch” Henley, 63, of Howardstown, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, and went to be with his Heavenly Father with his family by his side. He was born Sept. 19, 1957, in Chicago to the late Arthur “Art” and Dorothy Edna Robbins Henley. His greatest treasure was his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, papa, and brother. He was a member of the Nelson County Search and Rescue Dive Team and a volunteer for the Rolling Fork Fire Dept. One of his hobbies was scuba diving. H loved woodworking and hunting.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Allen.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary Dianne Boone Henley of New Haven; two daughters, Patricia (Brad) Rust of Lexington and Alli (Mickey) Pope of Bardstown; two sisters, Maratha (Mike) Allen of Tuscola, Ill., and Bonnie Smith of Bardstown; two brothers, Tommy (Betty Joe) Henley of New Haven and Tony (Terri) Henley of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Aspen, Jadeon, and Izzy; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. Jamie Smith officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, and after 9 a.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel.

The family requests donations to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church .

Due to the COVID-19, a mask or face covering is required.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel. 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements

-30-