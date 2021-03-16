Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — March 14-15, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, March 14, 2021

James Lawrence Clan, 43, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; terroristic threatening, third-degree; harassing communications; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; unlawful imprisonment, second-degree; possession of a handgun by convicted felon. No bond listed. Booked at 3:43 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Monday, March 15, 2021

Ryan Joseph Dewater, 23, Bardstown, ,burglary, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others under $500; failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $8,250. Booked at 12:13 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021.

Joseph James Sanders, 46, New Haven, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; unlawful imprisonment, first-degree; strangulation, first-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 2:29 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021.

Kevin Dale Hemingway, 45, Bardstown, theft by deception, include cold checks $10,000 or more; forgery, second-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash or property Booked at 1:26 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021.

Joey Lee Owens, 39, Bardstown, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate; failure to appear. Bond is $10,000 surety. Booked at 4:02 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021.

Charles Deshaun Murphy, 39, Lexington, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 11:17 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021.

