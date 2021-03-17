Posted by admin

Obituary: Edna Bien Koenig, 92, Bardstown

Koenig, Edna Bien, 92, of Bardstown, Frankfort, and Cincinnati, died Sunday, March 14, 2021. She was a member of St. Joseph parish in Bardstown and of Good Shepherd Church in Frankfort for 52 years. At Good Shepherd, she volunteered for more than 30 years with the St. Vincent de Paul store and was a member of the Altar Society. She raised six children to adulthood. In 1975, as the youngest graduated from high school, Edna graduated as a registered nurse, working briefly at Kings Daughters Hospital in Frankfort. She volunteered with the American Red Cross and served on the local board of directors.

EDNA BIEN KOENIG

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Koenig; and her parents, Nicholas and Edna Bien.

She is survived by six children: Joseph Koenig and Patricia Hagan (Fred) of Bardstown, Kathleen ‘Taffy’ Federle (Philip) of Seattle, Wash., Marilyn Nais Cook of Cumming, Ga., George Thomas Koenig (Pam) of Louisville, and Theresa Tanner (Barry) of Harrogate, Tenn.; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Friday, March 19, 2021, at Good Shepherd Church in Frankfort. Facial coverings and social distancing protocols will be followed.

She chose cremation with her ashes being interred in Frankfort Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society in Frankfort.

The Rogers Funeral Home in Frankfort is in charge of arrangements.

-30-