Obituary: Shirley Ann Downs Adams, 81, Loretto

Shirley Ann Downs Adams, 81, of Loretto, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was born August 18, 1939, in Cox’s Creek. She was a member of Faith Worship Center and enjoyed traveling. She greatly loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Downs; her husband, Paul Junior Adams; one son, Ronald Lynn Adams; three grandchildren, David “Cory” Adams, Franklin “Paul” Adams, and Kimberly Marie “Kim” Adams; and one daughter-in-law, Debbie Adams.

She is survived by three daughters, Vickie (Danny) Bartley and Rebecca Adams, both of Bardstown, and Susie (Bobby) Johnson of Lebanon; three sons, David Adams and Pat (Terrie) Adams, both of Bardstown, and Bill (Sue) Adams of Willisburg; one brother, Doyle Downs of Greenbriar; one daughter-in-law, Diane Adams; 25 grandchildren; and 39 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Randy Adams officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

