Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Ricky Clinton Shows, 56, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving; no operators license. No bond listed. Booked at 2:02 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Timothy Dale Hamilton, 40, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Ashley Chantel Graves, 35, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:38 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

