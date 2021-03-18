Posted by admin

Obituary: David Andrew Nethery Sr., 56, Shepherdsville

David Andrew Nethery Sr., 56, of Shepherdsville, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

DAVID ANDREW NETHERY SR.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Mary Nethery Sr.; and one nephew, Vincent Dakota Nethery.

He is survived by two daughters, Melissa Prewitt (Jared) and Amber Underhill (Greg); one son, David Nethery Jr. (Alexis); one sister, Dianne Nethery of Bardstown; two brothers, Robert Nethery and Orville Schoenhoff; six grandchildren, Spencer Prewitt, Delaney Prewitt, Tucker Nethery, Palmer Nethery, Chandler Underhill and Kellen Underhill; 10 nieces and nephews; and many extended family and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washingto with in the Mount Washington Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

