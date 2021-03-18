Posted by admin

Obituary: Pauletta Bowman Hatfield, 78, Bardstown

Pauletta Bowman Hatfield, 78, of Bardstown,, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home. She was born on Oct. 29, 1942, in Louisville to her parents, Alton Paul and Henrietta Raley Bowman. She was a member of Hobbs Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to auctions, traveling, music and being with family and friends. She taught ceramic classes, worked at the old Beeler’s Drug Store in Lebanon Junction, Learn A Lot Child Care and the YMCA in Shepherdsville. She was retired from Riverview High School, where she worked as an instructional monitor in the Teen Age Parent Program.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Mary Troutman; and one brother, Billy Bowman.

Survivors include two daughters, Kimberly Ann Norman (Ronnie) and Debra Michelle Jones; two sons, Donald Wayne Hatfield Jr. (Laura) and Dwight David Hatfield (Diana); four sisters, Clara Masden (Steven), Theresa Masden (Greg), Roberta Jackson (Ricky) and Shirley Wachowski (Kevin); one brother, Charlie Bowman (Patty); one brother-in-law, Tony Troutman; one sister-in-law, Tammy Bowman; seven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

The funeral was Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery in Bardstown.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction was in charge of the arrangements.

