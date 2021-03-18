Posted by admin

Obituary: Bertha Lea DeBell, 89, Cox’s Creek

Bertha Lea DeBell, 89, of Cox’s Creek, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Bedrock Health Care at Green Meadows in Mount Washington. She was born Sept. 5, 1931, in Garrett to the late Bee and Rhoda Handshoe Cox. She worked at General Electric in accounting for 26 years and was a member of Riverview Baptist Church. She was beloved by her entire family and extended family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Beverly Lee DeBell; two daughters, Rhonda Louise DeBell and Cynthia “Cindy” DeBell Lindell; four sisters, Dorothy Thivenot, Goldie Summers, Lola Mae Jenkins and Janice Marie DuBois; and three brothers, Norman Cox, Orville Cox and Arnold Cox.

She is survived by one son, Steven (Rhonda) DeBell of Jeffersontown; two granddaughters, Sarah Lea Price and Emily Jo Oliver Price; three adored great-grandchildren, Mark Durbin, Cole Durbin and Clay Durbin; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Frazier officiating. Burial is in Highland Memory Garden.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, and after 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be to the Riverview Baptist Church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

