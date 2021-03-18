Posted by admin

Obituary: Rev. Bryan T. Lamberson, 67, Saint Francis

The Rev. Bryan T. Lamberson, 67, of Saint Francis, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his home. He was the pastor of St. Francis of Assisi and Holy Cross Catholic Churches. He was born March 1, 1954, in East Rockaway, New York, to the late Frank and Alice Jean Buckley Lamberson. He served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1974~84. He was ordained a priest on June 3, 2000.

REV. BRYAN T. LAMBERSON

He previously served as associate pastor of the Cathedral of the Assumption and St. Bernard in Louisville, and was a part-time associate pastor of Annunciation Church in Shelbyville and St. John Chrysostom in Eminence. He served as a chaplain for Jewish Hospital, Norton Suburban Hospital, and Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital. He lived at Our Mother of Sorrows, St. Barnabas and St. Polycarp during his chaplaincies, and served as sacramental moderator for the Catholic Deaf Community.

Survivors include one sister, Marri Lamberson Moats (Michael) of Lakeland, Fla.; one brother, Scott Francis Lamberson (Arlene) of New Jersey; one half-brother, John Joseph Motley of Washington, D.C.; and six nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with the Most Rev. Joseph E. Kurtz officiating and the Rev. G. Nicholas Rice serving as homilist. Burial is in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is after 2 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi Church with a prayer service at 7 p.m. with Deacon Joseph R. Dant. An all-night vigil will follow the prayer service.

Pallbearers are Mark DeMar, Tom Brahm, Gary Mattingly, Sam Cambron, Samuel Cambron and Robert Cecil. Honorary Pallbearers will be his altar servers, Will Kaminski, Elijah Lyvers, Eric Blanford, Adam Blanford, Samuel Cecil, Mathew Cecil, Joseph Cecil, Christopher Robertson, Sawyer Cambron and Aiden Miles.

Memorial donations may go to the St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery Fund, PO Box 74, Loretto, KY 40037.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, facemasks are required, and seating is every other pew. The funeral and prayer service will be livestreamed onto the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-