Obituary: Margaret Jane Lewis, 77, Bardstown

Margaret Jane Lewis, 77, of Bardstown, died at 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021. She was a resident of Bluegrass Assisted Living in Bardstown. She was born Jan. 9, 1944, in Jacksonville, Fla., to Robert and Lillian Cummings. She was a long time resident of Bardstown and was married to Dennis Wayne Lewis who preceded her in death. She was raised in Victoria, Texas and graduated from Victoria High.

She loved baking, reading, going to the movies, playing board games and traveling. She spent the majority of her time volunteering at Flaget Memorial Hospital and being a member of various local women’s groups. She loved caring for others and truly lived out Romans 12:13…”when God’s people are in need, be ready to help them. Always be eager to practice hospitality.”

She is survived by one son, Brian Alan Lewis of Portland, Tenn.; one daughter-in-law, Emily Elizabeth Lewis of Portland, Tenn.; one sister, Nancy McCord of Port O’Conner, Texas; two brothers, Steve Cummings (Mary Ann) of San Antonio, Texas, and Robert Cummings (Betty) of Springfield, Mo.; and two grandchildren, Meg Alan Lewis and Edi Shannon Lewis, both of Portland Tenn.

A private celebration of life will be held for the family and close friends at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

