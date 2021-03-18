Posted by admin

Obituary: Douglas Gene Benningfield, 66, Vine Grove

Douglas Gene Benningfield, 66, of Vine Grove, died March 16, 2021, at his residence in Vine Grove. He was born Sept. 20, 1954, in Jefferson County to the late Leamon and Alvina Pruitt Benningfield. He was a self-employed heating and cooling technician. He was a loving father, grandfather, and brother.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a host of brothers, and sisters.

He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Benningfield of Hodgenville, and Michelle (Brandon) Dunaway of Paynesville; two sons, Gary (Angela) Benningfield of New Haven and Jerry Benningfield of Vine Grove; two sisters, Rita Gail and Sandy; two brothers, Larry Benningfield and Wayne Benningfield; 13 grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the William R. Rust Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. Ed Parker officiating.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the William R Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a mask or face covering is required.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

