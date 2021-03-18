Posted by admin

Obituary: Dennis Eugene Ruley, 55, Bardstown

Dennis Eugene Ruley, 55, of Bardstown, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 7, 1966, in Marion County. He was a former employee of Barber Cabinet Company in Springfield and was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church of Manton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James “Sticktight” and Imogene Hill Ruley; three sisters, Vickie Ann Williamson, Joyce Hamilton and Sandra Corbett; one brother, James Edward “Jimmy” Ruley; one niece, Jenna Ruley; and one nephew, Cory Ruley.

Survivors include his wife, Deborah Smith Ruley; two daughters, Nicholle Edlin (Darren) of Bardstown and Christen Hahn (Steven) of Cox’s Creek; one son, Zachary Ruley (Mary) of Boston; six grandchildren, Reese Edlin, Kyleigh Cecil, Logan Edlin, Alivia Edlin, Kacen Hahn and Cole Ruley.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Manton with Deacon Donald Coulter officiating. Cremation will follow the funeral.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto.

Pallbearers are Darren Edlin, Zach Ruley, Steven Hahn, Matt Willis and Matt Cecil.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, facial coverings are required, and food and drink are prohibited.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

