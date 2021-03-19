Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, March 18, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, March 18, 2021

Brandon Michael Whitaker, 27, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcoho/drugs/etc.; possession of drug paraphernalia; no operating license. No bond listed. Booked at 1:14 a.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Angela Marina McShane, 39, Louisville, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 11:52 a.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Melissa Anne Wolney, 47, Louisville, failure to appear (2 counts). Released on recognizance. Booked at 11:56 a.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Jerad Matthew Jones, 31, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 2:17 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Jody Yates Jewell, 36, Taylorsville, rape, first-degree; criminal trespass, first-degree; possession controled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; no operators license; license plate not legible; rear license not illuminated; no tail lamps. No bond listed. Booked at 3:09 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021.

-30-