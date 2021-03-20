Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, March 19, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, March 19, 2021

Shane David Helm, 28, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle under $500. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 1:56 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021.

Casey Leann Price, 36, Bardstown, criminal possession of forged instrument, second-degree; unlawful access to computer, second-degree; contempt of court (2 counts); failure to appear. Bond is $9,750 cash. Booked at 5:45 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021.

Joseph Dale Murphy, 34, Shepherdsville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs; improper display of registration plates; expired registration plate; criminal trespass, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 10:14 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021.

-30-