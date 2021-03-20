Posted by admin

Bridge, culvert replacement projects to close two local state roads next week

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, March 19, 2021 — The Kentucky Department of Transportation is set to start two construction projects Monday, March 22, that will close two state roads in Nelson County.

On Monday, KY 48 will be closed to traffic for the replacement of a bridge in Bloomfield. The $3.7 million contract was awarded to Frederick & May Construction. The contractor has 90 days to reopen the bridge.

Also Monday, Burba Road (KY 2735) will be closed for up to 30 days for the replacement of a 10-foot culvert pipe. Rame Contracting was awarded the $162,365 contract. A detour is available that will connnect KY 49 to KY 46.

Traffic information is available online at: http://drive.ky.gov

