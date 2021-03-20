Posted by admin

Obituary: Patrick Gerard ‘Jerry’ O’Bryan, 61, New Hope

Patrick Gerard “Jerry” O’Bryan, 61, of New Hope, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at his home. He was born April 24, 1959, in Nelson County. He was a former employee of Affordable Truss Inc.

PATRICK GERARD “JERRY” O’BRYAN

He was preceded in death by one son, Tobi Edelen; his parents, Joseph Hilary and Mary Victoria Maryfield O’Bryan; and one brother, Tommy O’Bryan.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Lois Riggs O’Bryan; three children, Sammy Edelen (Tabatha) of Bardstown, Dillon O’Bryan (Haley Spalding) and Brooklyn O’Bryan, all of New Hope; two sisters, Janet Wheatley (Michael) of Frankfort and Sherri Blair of Bardstown; two brothers, Joe O’Bryan and Jimmy O’Bryan, both of New Hope; and five grandchildren, Tobi Edelen, Gracie Edelen, Bentley Edelen, Brody Edelen and Patrick Owen O’Bryan.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Hope with the Rev. Ken Fortener officiating with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service by Deacon Dean R. Giulitto.

Pallbearers are Donnie Halcomb, Mike Thompson, Travis Cissell, Jimmy O’Bryan, Jamie Bartley and Doug Blair.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 60 % occupancy, face coverings are required, and food or drink are prohibited. The services will be livestreamed onto the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-